NASA Space Security Best Practices Guide: Check what US Space Agency has issued
NASA has recently issued its Best Practices Guide to enhance cybersecurity in both public and private space activities. Know what the MASA Space Security Best Practices Guide is all about.
The NASA Space Security Best Practices Guide marks a significant step in ensuring the longevity and resilience of the US space agency's missions.
It serves as a valuable resource for improving security and reliability, catering to missions of any size.
The guide extends its benefits to international partners, industry, and other space exploration entities.
Misty Finical, NASA's deputy principal advisor for Enterprise Protection, said “At NASA, we recognize the importance of protecting our space missions from potential threats and vulnerabilities.”
The guide is a collective effort to establish principles for identifying and mitigating risks, ensuring the success of missions in Earth's orbit and beyond.
Space systems are becoming more integrated and interconnected, offering new possibilities for working, communicating, and gathering data in space.
However, the complexity of these systems also brings vulnerabilities, prompting NASA to provide best practices for addressing new challenges and implementing safety measures.
The guide aligns with NASA's commitment to clear cybersecurity principles for space systems, as outlined in the Space System Protection Standard.
NASA plans to gather feedback from the space community to incorporate into future versions of the guide.