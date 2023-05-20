NASA telescope tracks 120-foot Asteroid speeding at 33422 kmph towards Earth
A massive 120-foot asteroid is hurtling towards Earth to make a worryingly close approach tomorrow, NASA telescope data showed.
A terrifying event occured back around 66 million years ago when an asteroid collision brought the era of the dinosaurs to an end.
What science and tech revealed was truly terrifying, and that is still driving fear of asteroid impacts in humanity today.
Hence, NASA remains vigilant and regularly warns about potentially hazardous asteroids that could pose significant risks.
In a recent development, NASA's telescopes and satellites have identified a colossal asteroid measuring 120-foot in size that is rapidly approaching Earth and is expected to make an alarmingly close encounter tomorrow.
NASA's CNEOS data has confirmed that this asteroid is coming at a tremendous speed of 33422 kmph.
However, it is the close proximity that makes asteroid 2023 JK a threat to Earth.
As per NASA's JPL, the asteroid will be just 1.03 million miles away from Earth on May 21.
NASA has deployed several planetary radars such as radio telescopes at NASA’s Deep Space Network and the National Science Foundation’s Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico.
While the space-based telescope NEOWISE, helps in finding, tracking, and characterizing NEOs, and identifying those that may pose a hazard to Earth.