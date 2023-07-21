NASA to Sky Map, these top 5 space apps will add excitement to your exploration journey

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 21, 2023
If you are keen to know and explore the vastness of space beyond Earth, here are the top 5 apps  that will boost your knowledge

My Moon Phase: This app provides detailed Info On Earth's satellite.

My Moon Phase makes learning about the moon intuitive and fun. This app is entirely free which makes it one of the most accessible ways to interact within the immediate vicinity of the Earth.

Solar System Scope: This is an amazing app that lets you actually play with the Solar System.

Solar System Scope gives the user the opportunity to explore the solar system and provide in-depth knowledge about it.

Satellite Tracker: This app helps in understanding the user what's orbiting the Earth right now.

This app provides information on where selected satellites are in the sky and where they will be at any given point in time.

NASA: NASA has its very own mobile app which  mainly provides the latest features from the top space agency.

It provides comprehensive coverage of all its many activities through images, videos, news, and more.

Sky Map: This app helps Identify objects in the night sky.

This app makes it easier to identify the planets, stars, and nebulae appearing in the night sky above Earth.

