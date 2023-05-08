NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory presents a black hole primer
Chandra X-ray Observatory was launched into space in 1999. Since then it has observed the center of the Milky Way Galaxy many times.
What it has found is no less than revolutionary.
Chandra has found a supermassive black hole weighing about 4 million times the mass of our Sun at the center of our Galaxy.
Astronomers call this black hole 'Sagittarius A*' or “Saj A-star” for short.
Sgr A* sits in a complex and dynamic environment surrounded by stars, hot gas, supernova remnants and more.
The Milky Way's center sits some 26,000 light years from Earth.
This space remained mysterious, because gas and dust block most visible light along our line of sight.
Fortunately, X-ray telescopes, like NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, can detect higher-energy radiation that penetrates this veil of galactic debris.
And this has led to findings like those of 'Sagittarius A*'.
Among the interesting things Chandra has seen are flares, or outbursts in X-Ray light from the Milky Way's giant black hole.