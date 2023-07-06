NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft alerts about 100-foot asteroid rushing towards Earth
NASA has warned about the enormous Asteroid 2023 ME4 that is travelling at a fiery speed towards Earth today.
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft helps to locate all the near-Earth asteroids and comets that are coming close to Earth.
The latest matter of concern is Asteroid 2023 ME4, which is 100-foot in size, almost equal to the size of an airplane.
This asteroid is scheduled to approach Earth today, July 6, NASA's CNEOS data revealed.
However, the matter of concern is its close proximity! Asteroid 2023 ME4 will closely pass the Earth at a distance of merely 0.706 million miles.
It is already buzzing through space at a ferocious speed of 38396 kilometres per hour.
It is classified under the Apollo group and was discovered on June 21, 2023, the-Sky.org revealed.
However, smaller asteroids despite their size, have the potential to cause substantial, albeit localized destruction, the United Nations report mentioned.
For instance, the explosion that occurred in Tunguska on 30 June 1908 in Siberia is attributed to an object estimated to have been around 60 meters in diameter.
But on the other hand, smaller near-Earth objects (NEOs) can pose hazards by causing harm to structures and individuals in a localised region.
NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), NASA's Deep Space Network radio telescopes and the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, and many other such advanced technologies help to detect the danger of asteroids in advance.