NASA's New Horizons spacecraft discovers UNKNOWN facts about Pluto
NASA's New Horizons spacecraft has unveiled some unknown facts about Pluto and the outer solar system. (NASA)
At the beginning of 2019, New Horizons accomplished a flyby of its second major science objective, Arrokoth (2014 MU69), making it the farthest object ever to be closely examined. (Freepik)
According to Space.com, the researchers of New Horizons revealed their recent discoveries on March 14th. One finding links Pluto's enigmatic pole shift to its basin that is filled with ice. (Pixabay)
A team of researchers has associated Pluto's polar reversal with the establishment of Sputnik Planitia, a basin measuring 620 miles (1,000 km) in width that accounts for half of Pluto's famous heart-shaped area. (Wikimedia commons)
By using the pictures sent by New Horizons during its flyby in 2015, researchers are currently endeavouring to map out the trajectory of Pluto's polar reversal. (New Horizon)
The second finding by NASA’s New Horizons explores the unusual terrains on the surface of the dwarf planet. Previously, researchers had detected enormous methane reserves near the equator of Pluto. (NASA)
Presently, they have additional supporting proof that these blade-shaped geographical features stretch out to the distant side of Pluto. (NASA)
The third finding exposes the fundamental components that shaped the snowman-like structure of Arrokoth, which New Horizons explored on January 1st, 2019. (NASA)
Situated at a distance of 4 billion miles (6.6 billion km) from Earth, Arrokoth has become the most remote object ever investigated by a spacecraft. Its location in a "deep freeze" due to its distance from the sun makes it the most primitive object as well. (NASA)
Arrokoth is the outcome of the merging of two objects that once revolved around each other, with the bigger lobe named Wenu. (NASA)
According to the latest discoveries, Wenu did not originate as a single entity, but rather as fragments of rock that were already present in the outer fringes of the solar system. (NASA)