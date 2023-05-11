National Technology Day 2023
Photo Credit: Freepik
National Technology Day is observed every year on May 11. This day marks the successful nuclear tests conducted by India on May 11, 1998, at Pokhran, Rajasthan.
Photo Credit: Freepik
This day commemorates the achievements of scientists, engineers, and innovators who have propelled our world into the digital age.
Photo Credit: Freepik
Since 1999, the Technology Development Board (TDB) has been honouring technological innovations on National Technology Day.
Photo Credit: Freepik
The TDB recognises and appreciates advancements that contribute to the nation's growth and development.
Photo Credit: Freepik
This year's theme for National Technology Day is 'School to Startups - Igniting Young Minds to Innovate.' The focus is on encouraging young individuals to unleash their creativity and innovation.
Photo Credit: Freepik
The aim is to empower them to transform their ideas into viable startups that contribute to India's technological progress.
Photo Credit: Freepik
National Technology Day serves as a reminder of the crucial role technology plays in our daily lives. It highlights the importance of investing in and fostering innovation for future growth.
Photo Credit: DH Web Desk
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, a renowned scientist and former President of India, once said, "Thinking is the capital, Enterprise is the way, Hard Work is the solution."
Photo Credit: Freepik
Click here
On this National Technology Day, let us appreciate the visionaries, inventors, and innovators who have transformed our lives with their innovative discoveries and inventions.