National Technology Day is observed every year on May 11. This day marks the successful nuclear tests conducted by India on May 11, 1998, at Pokhran, Rajasthan.

This day commemorates the achievements of scientists, engineers, and innovators who have propelled our world into the digital age.

Since 1999, the Technology Development Board (TDB) has been honouring technological innovations on National Technology Day.

The TDB recognises and appreciates advancements that contribute to the nation's growth and development.

This year's theme for National Technology Day is 'School to Startups - Igniting Young Minds to Innovate.' The focus is on encouraging young individuals to unleash their creativity and innovation.

The aim is to empower them to transform their ideas into viable startups that contribute to India's technological progress.

National Technology Day serves as a reminder of the crucial role technology plays in our daily lives. It highlights the importance of investing in and fostering innovation for future growth. 

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, a renowned scientist and former President of India, once said, "Thinking is the capital, Enterprise is the way, Hard Work is the solution."

On this National Technology Day, let us appreciate the visionaries, inventors, and innovators who have transformed our lives with their innovative discoveries and inventions.

