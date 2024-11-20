Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, Appudo Ippudo Eppudo and more top OTT releases to watch online this week

Photo Credit: Pexels

Explore this week's diverse lineup of new films, series, and documentaries across popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and JioCinema.

Photo Credit: Pexels

This week’s releases include highly anticipated titles such as Nayanthara Beyond the Fairy Tale, Zombieverse Season 2, and Dune Prophecy.  

Photo Credit: Netflix

Nayanthara Beyond the Fairy Tale on Netflix, released on November 18, offers a deep dive into Nayanthara's rise to fame, personal struggles, and her marriage to Vignesh Shivan.  

Photo Credit: JioCinema

Dune: Prophecy: On JioCinema, Dune Prophecy, released on November 19, is a science fiction series set thousands of years before Paul Atreides. It follows two Harkonnen sisters as they form the Bene Gesserit.  

Photo Credit: Netflix

Zombieverse Season 2 also drops on Netflix on November 19. The reality drama follows contestants battling through challenges in a zombie-infested Seoul.  

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Appudo Ippudo Eppudo is set to release on Prime Video on November 20. The Telugu film explores a young man’s descent into a criminal conspiracy.

Photo Credit: Netflix

When the Phone Rings: On Netflix, When the Phone Rings will launch on November 22. This Korean web series tells the tense story of a rising politician and his mute wife caught in a kidnapper’s trap.

Photo Credit: Netflix

Also on November 22, Netflix brings Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2. This thriller follows a woman whose obsession with her lover takes a deadly turn.

Photo Credit: Pexels

With so many exciting releases, this week’s OTT content promises a mix of genres for every type of viewer.

Photo Credit: OTTplay

