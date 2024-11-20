Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, Appudo Ippudo Eppudo and more top OTT releases to watch online this week
Explore this week's diverse lineup of new films, series, and documentaries across popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and JioCinema.
This week’s releases include highly anticipated titles such as Nayanthara Beyond the Fairy Tale, Zombieverse Season 2, and Dune Prophecy.
Nayanthara Beyond the Fairy Tale on Netflix, released on November 18, offers a deep dive into Nayanthara's rise to fame, personal struggles, and her marriage to Vignesh Shivan.
Dune: Prophecy: On JioCinema, Dune Prophecy, released on November 19, is a science fiction series set thousands of years before Paul Atreides. It follows two Harkonnen sisters as they form the Bene Gesserit.
Zombieverse Season 2 also drops on Netflix on November 19. The reality drama follows contestants battling through challenges in a zombie-infested Seoul.
Appudo Ippudo Eppudo is set to release on Prime Video on November 20. The Telugu film explores a young man’s descent into a criminal conspiracy.
When the Phone Rings: On Netflix, When the Phone Rings will launch on November 22. This Korean web series tells the tense story of a rising politician and his mute wife caught in a kidnapper’s trap.
Also on November 22, Netflix brings Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2. This thriller follows a woman whose obsession with her lover takes a deadly turn.
With so many exciting releases, this week’s OTT content promises a mix of genres for every type of viewer.
