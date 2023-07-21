Need accurate weather updates? Check these 5 best weather apps
If you are looking for real time and reliable weather updates, these 5 weather apps can be your go-to apps:
CARROT Weather app This app allows you to set a personality preference and you can even configure the app’s sense of humor to be friendly, dark, or snarky while informing weather updates.
It gives you quick access to your current, hourly, and daily forecasts.
WeatherBug: It is a completely free-of-cost app and provides various meteorological information, ranging from pollen count to hurricane forecasts and air quality.
It uses data from multiple sources, such as satellites, tracking stations, and weather services, along with 18 different maps.
MAUSAM App by IMD: This app is created by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES)
It offers observed weather, forecasts, radar images for accurate weather predictions and also informs and alerts users of upcoming weather events such as cyclones, rain alerts and much more.
AccuWeather: It provides minute-by-minute updates on the weather with more detailed information on local weather than other apps.
It also features severe weather warnings and live weather forecasts for up to 45 days.
The Weather Channel: It is the official weather data provider for the weather app on Apple iPhones.
It offers real-time alerts that warn you of severe events, lightning, and other events along with air quality alerts from dry heat and heavy waves to rainstorms.