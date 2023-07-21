Need accurate weather updates? Check these 5 best weather apps

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 21, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels

If you are looking for real time and reliable weather updates, these 5 weather apps can be your go-to apps:

Photo Credit: Pexels

CARROT Weather app This app allows you to set a personality preference and you can even configure the app’s sense of humor to be friendly, dark, or snarky while informing weather updates. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

It gives you quick access to your current, hourly, and daily forecasts.

Photo Credit: Pexels

WeatherBug:  It is a completely free-of-cost app and provides various meteorological information, ranging from pollen count to hurricane forecasts and air quality.

Photo Credit: Pexels

It uses data from multiple sources, such as satellites, tracking stations, and weather services, along with 18 different maps.

Photo Credit: Pexels

MAUSAM App by IMD: This app is created by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES)

Photo Credit: Pexels

It offers observed weather, forecasts, radar images for accurate weather predictions and also informs and alerts users of upcoming weather events such as cyclones, rain alerts and much more.

Photo Credit: Pexels

AccuWeather: It provides minute-by-minute updates on the weather with more detailed information on local weather than other apps. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

It also features severe weather warnings and live weather forecasts for up to 45 days.

Photo Credit: Pexels

The Weather Channel: It is the official weather data provider for the weather app on Apple iPhones. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

It offers real-time alerts that warn you of severe events, lightning, and other events along with air quality alerts from dry heat and heavy waves to rainstorms.

Click here