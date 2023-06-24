NEET exams: Check the Apps to prepare for it
Want to crack NEET exam? Check out the apps that can help you
The NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) is a national-level medical entrance examination conducted in India.
It is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to undergraduate medical (MBBS/BDS) and dental courses in government and private medical colleges across the country.
The exam is held once a year, usually in the month of May, and follows a pen-and-paper (offline) format.
The NEET exam consists of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) covering subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology).
To be eligible for NEET, candidates must have completed 10+2 or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English as core subjects.
The exam score is used by various government and private medical institutions for admission, and it serves as a gateway to pursue a career in medicine and dentistry.
NEET is highly competitive, with a large number of students appearing for the exam each year, and it requires thorough preparation, dedication, and a strong understanding of the subjects to secure a good rank.
Which are the apps that can help you crack it? Allen app, Aakash app, Vedantu app, Byju's app and Unacademy app are some of the best providers of NEET preparation courses.