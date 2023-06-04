NEET, IIT to NIT, top 4 entrance exams that will clear your path to success in tech field and 4 apps that can help
NEET, IIT to NIT, here are some very tough entrance exams in India that students can opt for after finishing 12th to get a dream job and a hefty salary.
1- IIT - JEE: Joint entrance test is conducted for admissions in national level technical universities like NITs and IITs.
2- CUET: Common University Entrance test is conducted by NTA for admissions in various UG, PG and research courses for 45 central universities of India.
3- NEET exam: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is a national level entrance test for medical aspirants. After clearing this exam, students can get admission in various medical courses across the country, based on their ranks.
4- CLAT: Common Law entrance test is a centralised national level test for law aspirants in India. This entrance test is to get admission in 22 national law universities in India.
5- NDA: National Defence Academy entrance test is a national level test which recruits candidates as officers in defence domains, i.e Indian Army, Indian Airforce and India Navy
The 4 apps that can help to prepare for these exams:are- Unacademy, Byjus, Physics Wallah, and National Test Abhyas by NTA.