NEETPrep, SWAYAM to Vedantu, enhance your NEET preparations with these 5 amazing apps
Photo Credit: Pexels
NEETPrep offers free practice questions, online tests, and live doubt-clearing sessions.It also provides free in-depth video lectures for 10 chapters of the NEET-UG syllabus and more than 480 hours of study material available for medical aspirants.
Photo Credit: Pexels
1. NEETPrep
Photo Credit: Pexels
SWAYAM offers online courses through their website and mobile app. Users need to register to access the courses. It also conducts proctored exams for a small fee.
Photo Credit: Pexels
2. SWAYAM
Photo Credit: Pexels
This app provides coaching for IIT JEE and NEET and offers live online classes and offline classes options.
Photo Credit: Pexels
3. Aakash App for JEE and NEET
Photo Credit: Pexels
Vedantu features live and recorded classes with online tutors. It provides revision notes, previous year NEET question papers and offers chapter-wise and full syllabus tests, doubt-solving sessions.
Photo Credit: Pexels
4. Vedantu
Photo Credit: Pexels
This app is very popular for NEET preparation. It offers live and recorded classes, provides free motivational and strategy videos. Study material and doubt-clearing sessions available with a plus subscription.
Photo Credit: Pexels
5. Unacademy
Photo Credit: Pexels
Click here
With the help of these apps, students can enhance their learning experience and improve their chances of success in the NEET entrance exam. Explore these preparation apps and excel in your career aspirations!