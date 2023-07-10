NEST 2023 result to be declared online today! Here's how you can check
Photo Credit: pexels
NEST 2023 results will be out today at 12 PM on nestexam.in. Check out how you can access your results.
Photo Credit: pexels
Step 1: Visit the official website of nestexam.in
Photo Credit: pexels
Step 2: Once you reach the homepage, click on "NEST 2023 RESULTS "
Photo Credit: pexels
Step 3: On the page, enter your credentials like your registration number, and click submit.
Photo Credit: pexels
Step 4: Your result will open on your screen.
Photo Credit: pexels
Step 5: Download the result copy and take a hard copy for further reference.
Photo Credit: pexels
Now, If you want to clear this exam in the future, here 3 apps that will help you organize and plan.
Photo Credit: pexels
Evernote
Photo Credit: pexels
It's a helpful app for masters students to keep their notes, PDFs, books, and lecture notes in one place in an organized way.
Photo Credit: pexels
Mendeley
Photo Credit: pexels
It's a PDF reader app that helps researchers to use it while writing a thesis or dissertation
Photo Credit: pexels
Click here
Slack
Photo Credit: pexels
It is a useful app for group tasks, research, and study. It enables team members to communicate, collaborate and store your preparation material in one place.