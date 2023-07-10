 NEST 2023 result to be declared online today! Here's how you can check

Published Jul 10, 2023
NEST 2023 results will be out today at 12 PM on nestexam.in. Check out how you can access your results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of nestexam.in

Step 2: Once you reach the homepage, click on "NEST  2023 RESULTS "

Step 3: On the page, enter your credentials like your registration number, and click submit.

Step 4:  Your result will open on your screen. 

Step 5: Download the result copy and take a hard copy for further reference. 

Now, If you want to clear this exam in the future, here 3 apps that will help you organize and plan.

Evernote

It's a helpful app for masters students to keep their notes, PDFs, books, and lecture notes in one place in an organized way. 

Mendeley

It's a PDF reader app that helps researchers to use it while writing a thesis or dissertation

Slack

It is a useful app for group tasks, research, and study. It enables team members to communicate, collaborate and store your preparation material in one place.

