New MacBook Pro, iMac prices in India revealed; check now
Photo Credit: Apple
Do you reside in India and planning to buy the newly launched Apple MacBook Pro or iMac? Know all about the features and their prices in India.
Photo Credit: Apple
Now, you can get your hands on the exclusive M3-powered MacBook Pro in India and it is priced at Rs.169900 - the 14-inch variant, with 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB unified memory, and 512GB SSD storage.
Photo Credit: Apple
The other variant of Apple’s 14-inch MacBook Pro is priced at Rs. 319900. This variant comes with M3 chip, 14-core CPU, 30-core GPU, 36GB unified memory, and 1TB SSD storage.
Photo Credit: Apple
You can get a 16-inch MacBook Pro powered by an M3 chip, 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU, 18GB unified memory, and 512GB SSD storage for Rs. 249900.
Photo Credit: Apple
On the other hand, the 16-inch M3 Max MacBook Pro with a 16-core CPU, 40-core GPU, 48GB unified memory, and 1TB SSD storage will cost you Rs. 399900 and may put a huge dent in your bank account.
Photo Credit: Apple
Now you can choose from 3 iMac configurations. The base M3-powered iMac with 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 256GB storage, and 8GB unified memory is priced at Rs. 134900.
Photo Credit: Apple
The iMac with 10-core GPU and 256GB storage will cost Rs. 154900.
Photo Credit: Apple
The iMac with 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 512GB storage, and 8GB unified memory is priced at Rs. 174900.
Photo Credit: Apple
The newly launched M3-powered MacBook Pros and iMac will be available for pre-order from today onwards.
Photo Credit: Apple
Click here
You can buy M3-powered MacBook Pros and iMac from November 7 onwards. You can save up to Rs. 10000 while purchasing selected Mac models with HDFC Bank cards.