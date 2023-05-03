New Microsoft Teams emojis out! Celebrate success together
Want to explore new Microsoft Teams emojis? Here are the steps you can follow.
Microsoft Teams has introduced Together emojis to create a connection between the team mates.
Using Microsoft Teams Together Emojis is simple! Just follow these steps:
In the first step Open Microsoft Teams on desktop or mobile.
Then jump into a chat with friends, colleagues, or family.
Type (highfive) in the compose bar and hit Enter on desktop or open the fun picker on mobile,
You can also type 'highfive' in the search bar, or scroll down to the smileys category to find the high five emoji.
Then send the high five emoji to your team members or anyone else.
It is quite fun to watch the animation as the two smileys come together.
Next time, make sure you use Together Emojis in Microsoft Teams!
It will create a greater sense of connection and community with your team or anyone else.