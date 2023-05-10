New realme C55 Rainforest variant now on sale priced at Rs. 10999
realme C55 Rainforest packs a 64MP camera and 33W charging. Price starts at Rs. 10,999.
realme C55 is available priced at Rs. 10,999 for 4GB+64GB variant, Rs. 11,999 for 6GB+64GB variant, and Rs. 13,999 for 8GB+128GB variant.
The phone's previous color versions had received the highest pre-orders ever in C-series, selling over 100K units in just 5 hours.
realme C55 is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 Chipset and a primary camera of 64MP.
realme C55 offers the fastest 33W SUPERVOOC charging solution in its price segment.
The phone can charge to 50% in just 29 minutes and can reach a full charge in 63 minutes.

realme C55 offers 16GB of dynamic RAM. The smartphone is available on realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels.