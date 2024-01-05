New year deal on iPhone 12! Get 33% discount, check exchange offer and price too
A number of e-commerce platforms have started rolling out amazing discounts. There is a new year deal on iPhone 12 that you should take a close look at now!
During its New Year sale, Amazon is rolling out a huge iPhone 12 discount. Check out all the details, including exchange offer, below.
Amazon is currently offering a massive 33 percent iPhone 12 discount on the 256 GB storage variant.
The maximum iPhone 12 price on Amazon was Rs. 94900, but after the price cut, it will be available at Rs. 63999.
To further sweeten the iPhone 12 deal, you can make use of the available exchange offer on Amazon.
Also available is an iPhone 12 exchange offer on AMazon that can save you up to Rs. 32050 on trading in an old smartphone.
Make sure to check the availability of the offer in your area before applying for the iPhone 12 exchange offer by entering the PIN code.
The value of the exchange offer depends on the condition of the old smartphone you are trading in. So your old smartphone should be in good condition.
Features of iPhone 12: 256 GB storage, a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display, and a 12MP dual-lens rear camera setup.
iPhone 12 boasts the A14 Bionic chip, Ceramic Shield technology, and eligibility for the latest iOS 17 software. It also has an IP68 water resistance rating.