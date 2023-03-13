Newly launched Samsung Galaxy S23 price drops to Rs. 66999
Here is all you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut in brief. (Samsung)
The Samsung Galaxy S23 was launched on February 1 and now, you can take advantage of a heavy discount on it. (Ht Tech)
Samsung has announced new offers for the phone, which will give you a massive initial discount of Rs. 13000. (Amazon)
The retail price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 8GB + 256GB variant is Rs. 79999. (Amazon)
After the initial discount, you can reduce the price further with the exchange deal and bank offers on the Samsung Store and this will bring the price down to ₹66999. (Amazon)
If you opt for an exchange offer (trade-in) deal on the website, you can get an additional discount of Rs. 8000. (Amazon)
Additionally, if you are a first time user of the Samsung Shop app, you can avail an extra Rs. 2000 discount on the product as a welcome benefit. (Amazon)
If you use HDFC bank credit and debit cards, you can get an instant discount of Rs. 5000. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy S23 specs: It comes with a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate (Samsung)
The smartphone comes powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. (Samsung)
It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, 10MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra wide camera. (Samsung)