No need to type on iPhone! This COOL trick is so much better
If you are tired of typing, then here is an amazing trick that will help you write down your message. So, don't type, just slide.
iPhones have a swipe-based keyboard called QuickPath, which dispenses with typing.
And if you are not familiar with it, then here is how you can dump typing for something better and much cooler.
It lets you swipe between letters instead of tapping them to turn you into a writing machine.
You can type a word by sliding from one letter to the next without lifting your finger.
To do so, make sure you are on Apple's default keyboard and not any other keyboard application.
How to use it? Simply leave your finger on the keyboard and swipe between letters when you are typing.
Type a word by sliding from one letter to the next without lifting your finger. You will also see suggested alternatives to the word you're entering.
For example, if you want to type, let us say, iPhone, just keep swiping your finger from 'i', take it to 'P', and other letters until you reach the letter 'e.'
When you lift your finger off the screen, iOS will automatically insert a space, which allows you to type another word or begin a new sentence.
Try this iPhone trick now and avoid typing the long- way.