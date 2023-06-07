Noise Buds Trance launched! Touts up to 45 hours playtime; check price
Noise Buds Trance has been launched today in the under Rs. 1000 segment. An all-rounder TWS, Noise Buds Trance comes with a playtime of upto 45 hours.
The Instacharge technology in the Noise Buds Trance gives a 200-minute playtime against a 10-minute charge.
The Noise Buds Trance price is Rs. 999 and it is available in Jet Black, Snow White, Space Blue, True Blue, and True Purple colours. It is available on Flipkart and gonoise.com.
The new TWS is equipped with a well-defined bass, crisp mids, and sparkling highs enabled with BT version 5.3, the company said in a statement.
Noise Buds Trance offers a low latency of up to 40 ms.
The HyperSync Technology ensures the TWS automatically pairs with the last connected device upon removal from the case delivering a hassle-free audio experience.
Noise Buds Trance powers up with a USB Type-C connector.
The earbuds are equipped with IPX5 water resistance feature making them safe to use while working out.