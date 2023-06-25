Noise has just launched its new TWS, Noise Buds Verve priced at Rs. 1,199
Noise Buds Verve offers a playtime of 45 hours, which ensures uninterrupted music, podcasts, and calls for the day
It has an inbuild quad-microphone setup with environmental noise cancellation (ENC) Technology.
Noise Buds Verve Boasts an astonishingly low latency of 40ms and delivers a smooth listening experience.
Noise has incorporated its advanced Instacharge technology into these buds and it now allows for an astounding 150 minutes of playback with just a brief 10-minute charge.
The Noise Buds Verve comes with Bluetooth version 5.3 for easy connectivity and with a 10mm driver for high-quality audio.
The Noise Buds Verve comes in 3 colors - Carbon Black, Cloud White, and Forest Green.
The Noise Buds Verve are available on Flipkart and gonoise.com at a price of Rs. 1,199.
Noise Buds Verve features a USB Type-C connector for charging.
Noise Buds Verve touts IPX5 water resistance and allows users to enjoy their music even during workouts or around water.