Noise has just launched its new TWS, Noise Buds Verve priced at Rs. 1,199

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 25, 2023
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Noise Buds Verve offers a playtime of 45 hours, which ensures uninterrupted music, podcasts, and calls for the day

Photo Credit: Pixabay

It has an inbuild quad-microphone setup with environmental noise cancellation (ENC) Technology.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Noise Buds Verve Boasts an astonishingly low latency of 40ms and delivers a smooth listening experience.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Noise has incorporated its advanced Instacharge technology into these buds and it now allows for an astounding 150 minutes of playback with just a brief 10-minute charge.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Noise Buds Verve comes with Bluetooth version 5.3 for easy connectivity and with a 10mm driver for high-quality audio.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Noise Buds Verve comes in 3 colors - Carbon Black, Cloud White, and Forest Green. 

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Noise Buds Verve are available on Flipkart and gonoise.com at a price of Rs. 1,199.

Photo Credit: NASA

Noise Buds Verve features a USB Type-C connector for charging. 

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Noise Buds Verve touts IPX5 water resistance and allows users to enjoy their music even during workouts or around water.

Click here