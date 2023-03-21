Noise ColorFit Icon 2 Vista smartwatch with Bluetooth calling launched; Check price, specs
Noise has launched its ColorFit Icon 2 Vista smartwatch in India. It comes with Bluetooth calling and an AI assistant. Check out its price and specifications. (Noise)
Noise has announced the launch of its newest smartwatch, ColorFit Icon 2 Vista, today, March 21. (Noise)
The ColorFit Icon 2 Vista features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display and a metallic finish. (Noise)
The smartwatch also comes with an AI voice assistant that connects with the smartphone's assistant and is compatible with both Siri and Google Assistant. (Noise)
The ColorFit Icon 2 Vista is available in Midnight Gold, Silver Grey, Jet Black, Rose Gold and Deep wine color options. (Noise)
The smartwatch comes with a host of productivity and health monitoring features and allows users to enjoy stable and lag-free calls with lower battery consumption supported by in-built speakers and microphone. (Noise)
The smartwatch also has the ‘always-on display’ feature. (Noise)
The company claims that the battery lasts up to 7 days on a single charge. (Noise)
In terms of health tracking, the smartwatch features SpO2, sleep monitor, stress measurement, breath practice and female cycle tracker. (noise)
The Noise Icon 2 Vista offers over 60+ sports modes and 150+ watch faces. (Noise)
The ColorFit Icon 2 Vista can be availed from Flipkart, Myntra and its official website starting today, March 21, at a price of Rs. 2499.
(Noise)