Noise ColorFit Mighty smartwatch to be priced at Rs. 1,999 on launch
Photo Credit: Noise
Noise ColorFit Mighty smartwatch sports a 1.96" TFT Screen. Smartwatch is priced at Rs. 1,999.
Photo Credit: Noise
Noise ColorFit Mighty caters to working professionals looking for the blend of affordability and functionality.
Photo Credit: Noise
Noise ColorFit Mighty smartwatch launch is tomorrow, May 28, 2023 at 12 pm.
Photo Credit: Noise
The centerpiece of the Noise ColorFit Mighty smartwatch is its expansive 1.96-inch TFT display, offering a big canvas to explore the digital world without straining your eyes.
Photo Credit: Noise
Noise ColorFit Mighty display, with 500 nits brightness, makes it ready for outdoor adventures. Whether you're hiking, running, or enjoying a sunny day, it remains clear and easily readable, even under bright sunlight.
Photo Credit: Noise
Noise ColorFit Mighty price is Rs. 1,999 and can be availed from GoNoise and Flipkart.
Photo Credit: Noise
The new Noise ColorFit Mighty has a 360-degree rotating crown for an effortless navigation. No need for tedious swiping and tapping.
Photo Credit: Noise
Noise ColorFit Mighty features single-chip Bluetooth technology that enables easier and hassle-free pairing with your smartphones.
Photo Credit: Noise
Noise ColorFit Mighty has a number of wellness features in its Noise Health Suite - SPO2 levels, heart rate, sleep patterns, breathing patterns, and activity levels.
Photo Credit: Noise
Noise ColorFit Mighty also has 110+ sports modes, 100+ watch faces, and seamless integration with the NoiseFit App. Noise ColorFit Mighty also features a long-lasting battery that can last up to 7 days on a single charge.
Photo Credit: Noise
Click here
Noise ColorFit Mighty color options include Jet Black, Clam Blue, Forest Green, Burgundy Wine, and Silver Grey.