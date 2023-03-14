Noise Scout smartwatch with in-built camera LAUNCHED; Know its price, specifications
Noise has launched Noise Scout, a smartwatch for kids. It comes with an in-built camera and video calling feature. (Noise)
Noise has announced the latest addition to its kids smartwatch portfolio with the launch of Noise Scout. (Noise)
The smartwatch has been designed keeping in mind and ensuring the kids safety, the company says. (Noise)
The Noise Scout smartwatch enables parents to track and monitor kids’ activity through video calling features. (Noise)
The smartwatch also features geo fencing, built-in SIM connectivity, SOS, and more. (Noise)
Noise Scout comes in two colour options of Twinkle Purple and Racing Black. (Noise)
Noise Scout is available on sale on Amazon and Noise website starting today, March 14. (Noise)
The smartwatch comes with a 2MP camera and SIM connectivity, enabling two-way calling and voice messages along with one-way video calling. (Noise)
Parents can also reject and block unknown callers remotely for the smartwatch and ensure the safety of their children. (Noise)
Noise Scout can also click and store up to 50 images in the watch. (Noise)
Click here
Noise Scout pairs with the Noise Buddy app, which allows parents to control different features remotely. (Noise)