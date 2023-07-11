Nothing Phone 2 launched today! Price to specs, all you need to know; check photos too
The new Nothing 5G smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2, has finally been launched today. Check launch price, spec, and features here.
The Nothing Phone 2 has been launched at a starting price of $599 in the US. In India, it is priced at Rs. 44,999
Nothing Phone 2 price - detailed: 128GB/8GB: $599 USD / $929 CAD / £579 GBP / €679 EUR
Nothing Phone 2 price - detailed: 256GB/12GB: $699 USD / $999 CAD / £629 GBP / €729 EUR
Nothing Phone 2 price - detailed: 512GB/12GB: $799 USD / $1,099 CAD / £699 GBP / €849 EUR
Nothing Phone 2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ gen1 Soc. Carl Pie said, " The over all performance of the phone is improved by 80%."
Nothing Phone 2 includes a dual camera setup with a 50 megapixel sony IMX 890 sensor and 50 Megapixel Samsung JN1sensor. It has 32 megapixel selfie camera.
Nothing Phone 2 consists of Powerful battery of 4700mAh with 45W fast Charging.
At the Nothing Phone 2 launch, CEO Carl Pei said, "We believe there needs to be someone who isn't 'everything for everyone', to inject fun and excitement back into tech."
Nothing Phone 2 will be made available from 14 July in two colors, i.e, Dark Gray and White.
There are several change in Glyph interface of Nothing 2. Users can get app by app notification from the glyph, countdown timer and their is also a fun Glyph composer and you can track your Uber cab and how far it is.