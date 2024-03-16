Nothing phone (2a) available at Vijay Sales; Grab this latest sensation now!!
Nothing Phone (2a) now at Vijay Sales, INR 23,999 onwards, HDFC discounts available.
MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, 5000mAh battery, 6.7" AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate.
Available with Dual 50MP rear cameras, 32MP front camera, Glyph Interface, Android 14, Nothing OS (2.5).
Available in white and black, 8GB / 128GB, 8GB / 256GB, 12GB / 256GB variants.
Special HDFC Bank Card offers: INR 2,000 discount on 12th March, INR 1,000 afterward.
Click here
Highlights: Smooth user experience, reduced distractions, competitive pricing, and reliable performance.