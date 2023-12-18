Nothing Phone 2a: Launch date, design and price leaked; check what this smartphone may pack
After the launch of Nothing Phone 2, the company is planning to roll out Nothing Phone 2a. And now, a huge leak has allegedly revealed Nothing Phone 2 launch date, price and more.
Despite no official confirmation from the company, various leaks provide insights into the launch timeline, specs, and pricing of the Nothing Phone 2a.
According to this post on X platform by tipster Yogesh Brar, Nothing Phone 2a is expected to debut at the 2024 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February.
Nothing Phone 2a price is expected to be $400, approximately span class='webrupee'₹/span33200 when converted to Indian currency.
Apart from the price, the post on X platform by Brar also shared leaked images of a Production Validation Test (PVT) unit, revealing a redesigned back panel, showcasing a novel design element for the Nothing Phone 2a.
The leaked design of Nothing Phone 2a features a typical punch-hole notch display on the front, while the back panel introduces a horizontally placed camera module at the top center, deviating from previous designs.
Tipster suggests a redesigned Glyph Interface for the Nothing Phone 2a, offering Glyph controls similar to those found in the Nothing Phone 2.
The Nothing Phone 2a is expected to feature an OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, aligning with the standards seen in many mid-range phones.
Previous leaks indicate a 6.7-inch panel for the Nothing Phone 2a.
Under the hood, the device may house a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, accompanied by 8GB of RAM and a 128GB storage option.
The Nothing Phone 2a is anticipated to run on the latest Android 14 operating system.
The Nothing Phone 2a back camera system is rumored to comprise two sensors, including a 50-megapixel camera.