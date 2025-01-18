Nothing Phone 3 launch soon: Know about launch date, upgrades, AI features, and more
Published Jan 18, 2025
Here’s everything you need to know about the awaited Nothing Phone 3 smartphone.
Nothing Phone 3 has started to make headlines as leaks surrounding the device have started to grow drastically.
In recent spotting, an in-house email by Nothing CEO Carl Pei was tipped that showcases enthusiasm around its new generation flagship model.
Therefore, know what the Nothing Phone 3 has in store and the smartphone will debut in global markets.
In the email, Carl Pei highlighted that the upcoming devices will be powered by several AI advancements. Therefore, the Phone 3 could come with several AI features.
The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, offering flagship performance.
Rumours also suggest that the smartphone may offer up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.
Nothing is also rumoured to integrate an Apple iPhone-like Action Button that provides a shortcut to several smartphone functionalities.
For launch date, the Nothing Phone 3 could make its debut in Q1 of 2025, therefore, we could expect a March release.
