Nothing Phone 3a to launch on March 4: Here’s everything we know so far
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Feb 01, 2025
Nothing Phone 3a launch confirmed for March 4, from specs to new features, know what’s coming ahead of launch.
UK-based smartphone brand, Nothing has recently shared a launch announcement surrounding its upcoming smartphone.
The brand has finally confirmed that the Phone 3a series will be launched on March 4, 2025, at the MWC.
Recently a Flipkart microsite for Nothing’s launch teaser revealed the model name and Flipkart availability
Therefore, there is a high possibility that Nothing may launch the Phone 3a series on March 4.
Reports suggest that the Nothing Phone 3 may be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset instead of a MediaTek processor.
Nothing is expected to follow its signature transparent back panel along with a customisable Glyph interface.
The smartphone may come with a telephoto lens addition along with an upgraded 50MP main camera.
Lastly, the Phone 3a may support a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
