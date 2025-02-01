Nothing Phone 3a to launch on March 4: Here’s everything we know so far

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Feb 01, 2025
Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 3a launch confirmed for March 4, from specs to new features, know what’s coming ahead of launch.

Photo Credit: Nothing

UK-based smartphone brand, Nothing has recently shared a launch announcement surrounding its upcoming smartphone.

Photo Credit: Nothing

The brand has finally confirmed that the Phone 3a series will be launched on March 4, 2025, at the MWC.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

Recently a Flipkart microsite for Nothing’s launch teaser revealed the model name and Flipkart availability 

Photo Credit: HT Tech

Therefore, there is a high possibility that Nothing may launch the Phone 3a series on March 4.

Photo Credit: Nothing

Reports suggest that the Nothing Phone 3 may be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset instead of a MediaTek processor.

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing is expected to follow its signature transparent back panel along with a customisable Glyph interface.

Photo Credit: Nothing

The smartphone may come with a telephoto lens addition along with an upgraded 50MP main camera.

Photo Credit: Nothing

Lastly, the Phone 3a may support a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Check related web stories:
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launched: 5 things you need to know before buying the smartphone
Samsung Galaxy S25 launched: 5 reasons to by Samsung phones over iPhones
DeepSeek new AI model rivals ChatGPT: Here’s everything you need to know
iOS 18.3 rolling out soon: Know what’s new coming to iPhones
View more