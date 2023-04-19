Now, add up to 5 links to your Instagram profile

Hindustan Times
Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Apr 19, 2023
If you are an user, then your Instagram profile, or bio, has become even more valuable.

 Instagram has just rolled out a fantastic new feature for you.

Instagram launched the ability to add up to 5 links to your Instagram profile.

Instagram hopes this flexibility can help everyone to effectively express themselves.

This way, your audience can learn more about - YOU!

Your passions, causes you care about, brands you love, businesses you run.

Or it can be anything else you want to share.

The feature is announced as part of Meta’s ongoing investment in helping make Instagram app the best place for people to connect over things that they love.

 It also is expected to help creators grow their creativity, audience, and career.

How does it work? Tap Edit Profile>Add external link

Note: Only one link will be visible on the Instagram profile view.

