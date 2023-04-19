Now, add up to 5 links to your Instagram profile
Photo Credit: Pexels
If you are an user, then your Instagram profile, or bio, has become even more valuable.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Instagram has just rolled out a fantastic new feature for you.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Instagram launched the ability to add up to 5 links to your Instagram profile.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Instagram hopes this flexibility can help everyone to effectively express themselves.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
This way, your audience can learn more about - YOU!
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Your passions, causes you care about, brands you love, businesses you run.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Or it can be anything else you want to share.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The feature is announced as part of Meta’s ongoing investment in helping make Instagram app the best place for people to connect over things that they love.
Photo Credit: Pexels
It also is expected to help creators grow their creativity, audience, and career.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
How does it work? Tap Edit Profile>Add external link
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Check More
Note: Only one link will be visible on the Instagram profile view.