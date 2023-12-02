NTA extends JEE main 2024 registration date; Check out these 4 apps to ace your exam

Published Dec 02, 2023
Did you miss the deadline for registration of JEE mains? Don’t worry, you still have time. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 registration window.

Candidates can apply for JEE 2024 Session 1 on jeemain.nta.ac.in. 

Now the new Registration deadline is December 4 and the correction window will be open from December 6 to December 12.

The first session of the JEE 2024 Session 1 exam is scheduled from January 24 to February 1.

 Admit cards for the JEE 2024 Session 1 exam will be issued three days before the exam dates.

Check out 4 apps to prepare for the JEE 2024 Session 1 exam 

Testbook: This app offers JEE Main 2024 courses at reasonable prices. It provides study material, including subject-specific notes, practice materials, and downloadable PDFs.

Unacademy: With this app, you can get live lectures, study materials, and physical notes tailored to individual needs.

Allen Digital: This app features daily interactives, personalized study tools, and self-improvement strategies for JEE Mains 2024.

 Vedantu app: This app provides interactive live classes, recorded lectures, sample papers, revision notes, and mock test series for regular practice.

