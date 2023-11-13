NTA to release Ph.D. entrance test results online soon
Have you appeared for the NTA Ph.D. entrance test this year? The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release PhD entrance test results soon.
The provisional answer keys for the NTA Ph.D. entrance test were issued on November 8, 2023.
The test is for admission to Ph.D. courses at the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU).
You can check the results on phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in. after it is released online.
If you want to prepare for next year's NTA Ph.D. entrance exam, you can try these 4 apps to better prepare yourself:
Adda 247: It is a multilingual app that will help you prepare in both in Hindi and English language.
Adda 247 app will provide you with daily mock tests and practice tests.
Unacademy: This app is renowned for competitive exam preparation offering diverse courses based on preparation levels.With the Unacademy app, you will get thorough guidance from experienced educators.
Byju's app: This app provides comprehensive guidance from experienced educators in both live and recorded lectures.
Byju's app offers various assessments including study materials and practice papers for the NTA Ph.D. entrance test.