Ola S1, Ola S1 Air, Ola S1 Pro escooters set to get MoveOS 4 update, including cool new Concert Mode
Ola MoveOS 4 update is expected to be rolled out by the end of the month for Ola S1, Ola S1 Air and Ola S1 Pro escooters. The new update is expected to bring a cool new feature called Concert Mode.
Various reports have suggested that the Ola MoveOS 4 update can be rolled out by the end of April.
The update will be for all the escooters by Ola, including Ola S1, Ola S1 Air and Ola S1 Pro.
Ola has recently teased one of the big features of the MoveOS 4.
This new feature is called Concert Mode and it is an advanced feature of the Party Mode.
Ola Electric had introduced the Party Mode feature in October 2022.
The feature uses all the light on the electric scooter to blink rhythmically to the music played through the system.
Now, using the Concert Mode, users can also sync their party mode with other Ola e-scooters to create an enhanced effect, similar to concerts.
A similar feature exists in Tesla cars.
Along with the Concert Mode, Ola Electric is expected to add several other features in its electric scooters with MoveOS 4.
The update can also bring aboard Ola’s native navigation map to the escooters.