On iPhone, Warren Buffett says, "I don’t understand the phone at all"

Published May 10, 2023
Photo Credit: Reuters

The Oracle of Omaha Warren Buffett has a huge investment riding on Apple whose biggest product is the iPhone.

Photo Credit: Reuters

However, Buffett has something shocking to say about its best selling product, the iPhone.

Buffett's iPhone
Photo Credit: Reuters

The iconic investor said, "I don’t understand the phone at all.”

Photo Credit: Reuters

Buffett then added, "But I do understand consumer behavior."

Photo Credit: AP

To put things in perspective, Buffett said Apple is a wonderful business because of how devoted consumers are to their iPhones.

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

 Buffett has been quite a vocal supporter of Tim Cook, CEO of Apple.

Photo Credit: AP

Apple is Berkshire Hathaway's biggest stock holding, despite Buffett not buying into the company till relatively recently.

Photo Credit: Apple

Berkshire Hathaway, in its quarterly report said that it made $35.5 billion, or $24,377 per Class A share, in the first quarter.

Photo Credit: Apple

That's more than 6 times last year's $5.58 billion, or $3,784 per A share.

Photo Credit: Apple

On AI, Buffett said artificial intelligence may change the world.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

However, he averred that AI won't take away opportunities for investors.

