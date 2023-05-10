On iPhone, Warren Buffett says, "I don’t understand the phone at all"
The Oracle of Omaha Warren Buffett has a huge investment riding on Apple whose biggest product is the iPhone.
Buffett's iPhone
However, Buffett has something shocking to say about its best selling product, the iPhone.
The iconic investor said, "I don’t understand the phone at all.”
Buffett then added, "But I do understand consumer behavior."
To put things in perspective, Buffett said Apple is a wonderful business because of how devoted consumers are to their iPhones.
Buffett has been quite a vocal supporter of Tim Cook, CEO of Apple.
Apple is Berkshire Hathaway's biggest stock holding, despite Buffett not buying into the company till relatively recently.
Berkshire Hathaway, in its quarterly report said that it made $35.5 billion, or $24,377 per Class A share, in the first quarter.
That's more than 6 times last year's $5.58 billion, or $3,784 per A share.
On AI, Buffett said artificial intelligence may change the world.
However, he averred that AI won't take away opportunities for investors.