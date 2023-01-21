Once-in-50000-year opportunity! Green comet coming, check location, size, visibility 

Skywatchers! You have an awesome opportunity to actually see one of the most extraordinary green comets that will appear after 50000 years. In fact, it may never come back again. (NASA)
That means, in case you miss this rare opportunity then there will be no second chance! It is known as Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF. (Unsplash)
It will be an extraordinary sky view and you don’t want to miss this opportunity. Know all about Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF - from location, size, orbit to visibility. (Unsplash)
Green Comet Location: Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF is in the constellation of Corona (crown-like) Borealis. It will be seen with a green-coloured nucleus. (Unsplash)
Green Comet discovery: The green comet was first discovered in the year 2022 by astronomers at the Zwicky Transient Facility. That's how it got the name ZTF. (Unsplash)
Green comet size: Experts have estimated that Comet ZTF is around 1 km in diameter. (Unsplash)
Green Comet Orbit: Comet E3 will make its closest approach to Earth on Thursday Feb 2, 2023. (Unsplash)
Green Comet visibility:It is likely to be visible to the naked eye when it is around 26.4 million miles of Earth at that time. (Unsplash)
Green Comet distance: It is at a distance of 42,490,414 kilometers, theskylive.com said. (Pexels)
Green Comet Tail Length: The tail of the comet is expected to be stretching 2.5 degrees wide FOV. (Pexels)
Green comet color? The green-coloured glow of the Comet ZTF is due to the presence of carbon gas. (Pexels)