OnePlus 12 coming in new colour variants in India: Here’s everything you need to know
The OnePlus 12 may launch a new Glacial White colour variant, check details.
The OnePlus 12 was launched this year with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the company’s flagship segment.
In India, the smartphone was announced in two attractive colour variants: Flowy Emerald and Silky Black.
However, now OnePlus is teasing a new colour for the OnePlus 12 which is going to launch soon in India.
The company has shared a post of X (formerly Twitter) showcasing a Silver or a white colour variant for the OnePlus 12.
According to rumours, the colour will be named “Glacial White.” which is similar to the colour option available in China.
A similar colour variant called White Space is also available in China. However, it's unsure if the same will come to India.
OnePlus is yet to reveal the launch date for “Glacial White OnePlus 12. However, it is expected to be announced soon.
Also, note that the name of the new colour variant is based on speculation. Therefore, we will have to wait for the official confirmation.