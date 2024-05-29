OnePlus 12 coming in new colour variants in India: Here’s everything you need to know

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published May 29, 2024
Photo Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus 12 may launch a new Glacial White colour variant, check details.

Photo Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus 12 was launched this year with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the company’s flagship segment.

Photo Credit: OnePlus/ X

In India, the smartphone was announced in two attractive colour variants: Flowy Emerald and Silky Black.

Photo Credit: Amaozn

However, now OnePlus is teasing a new colour for the OnePlus 12 which is going to launch soon in India.

Photo Credit: Amazon

The company has shared a post of X (formerly Twitter) showcasing a Silver or a white colour variant for the OnePlus 12.

Photo Credit: OnePlus

According to rumours, the colour will be named “Glacial White.” which is similar to the colour option available in China.

Photo Credit: OnePlus

A similar colour variant called White Space is also available in China. However, it's unsure if the same will come to India.

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus is yet to reveal the launch date for “Glacial White OnePlus 12. However, it is expected to be announced soon.

Photo Credit: OnePlus

Also, note that the name of the new colour variant is based on speculation. Therefore, we will have to wait for the official confirmation.

