OnePlus 13, Xiaomi 15 Series, Realme Narzo 70 and more phones to launch in December 2024
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Nov 29, 2024
Photo Credit: Pexels
As 2024 draws to a close, smartphone brands are gearing up to release top models in December 2024. These upcoming phones promise better battery life, superior camera performance, and faster processing speeds, meeting diverse consumer needs.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Here’s a look at the top five smartphones launching in December 2024.
Photo Credit: OnePlus
OnePlus 13: Set to launch in December 2024, the OnePlus 13 will initially be available in China. It will feature a 6000mAh battery and Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Global availability is expected in early 2025.
Photo Credit: Xiaomi
Xiaomi 15 Series: Xiaomi’s new 15 series, launching in China in late December, will offer enhanced AI features, improved photography, and gaming capabilities. The Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset powers the series.
Photo Credit: iQOO
iQOO 13: The iQOO 13, launching in December 2024, will introduce the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with a 31% faster CPU clock speed than the iQOO 12. It will also showcase a unique “Energy Halo” LED strip design.
Photo Credit: Redmi
Redmi Note 14 Series: The Redmi Note 14 series, initially released in China, will hit India by the end of December. It will feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits.
Photo Credit: Realme
Realme Narzo 70 Curve: The Realme Narzo 70 Curve will feature a MediaTek Dimensity chipset and a 6.67-inch curved display, combining style and performance for an enhanced user experience.