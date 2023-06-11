Top 5 dating apps in India - from Tinder to Truly Madly, check them all out
Dating apps can provide opportunities to meet new people and potentially find meaningful connections. Enjoy the journey but remember to prioritise your safety and exercise caution in online interactions.
1. Tinder: The company says it is "The most diverse dating app, where adults of all backgrounds and experiences are invited to make connections."
2. Bumble: Bumble says that it is a great way to find the people in your area. Bumble looks to empower women to make the first move by giving them the ability to control the conversation.
3. Happn: The app says, "Find the people you’ve crossed paths with" in real life Happn shows profiles based on location proximity.
4. OkCupid: The company says, "We’re dedicated to helping people find love and happiness through meaningful connections. Our one-of-a-kind algorithm matches you on what actually matters."
5. Truly Madly: Is an Indian dating app that helps you "Connect with an Indian or NRI and view profiles, check trust scores".
Important Note: If you use these apps, exercise caution as there have been recent reports of fraud. Before going on a date, gather complete information about the person you matched with.
Stay safe and make informed decisions when using dating apps. Prioritise your safety and verify the details of your potential match before meeting them in person.