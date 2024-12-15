OpenAI brings Christmas celebrations to ChatGPT with new “Santa Mode”: Know what it is
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 15, 2024
Photo Credit: Pexels
Know about ChatGPT’s Santa Mode and how it works to encourage the holiday season.
Photo Credit: Pexels
OpenAI is embracing the holiday season with Christmas and New Year around the corner by introducing a new “Santa Mode” to ChatGPT.
Photo Credit: Pexels
This new festive mode is a new fun feature that enables users to have holiday-themed interaction with the AI chatbot.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Santa Mode include several features such as generating Christmas-themed text such as poems, wishes, and others.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
ChatGPT users can take advantage of this new festive mode to generate personalised Christmas and New Year's messages for friends and family.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The Santa Mode can also help users understand the significance and history behind the celebration of Christmas.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The Santa Mode is available to all ChatGPT users in mobile, web, or desktop apps.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
To activate the Santa Mode, users just have to prompt ChatGPT or click on the snowflake icon placed next to the search bar.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
With ChatGPT voice mode, users can also activate Santa’s voice and interact with AI this holiday season.
Check related web stories:
iOS 18.2 rolling out in December: Here’s how to use ChatGPT via Siri on iPhone
OpenAI enables free-tier ChatGPT users to generate 2 images from Dall-E- All details
Power-hungry! OpenAI's ChatGPT likely using half a million KWh of electricity to answer 200 mn requests a day
Top 10 AI chatbots: ChatGPT, Google Bard, Elon Musk’s Grok to Copilot - check full list
View more