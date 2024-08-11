OpenAI enables free-tier ChatGPT users to generate images for free- All details
Published Aug 11, 2024
OpenAI is bringing image generation capabilities to free-tier ChatGPT users, check all details.
OpenAI free-tier users are getting an upgrade with an image generation feature without any additional cost.
OpenAI shared an X post announcing the availability of Dall-E for the free-tier users. Earlier, these features were limited to only premium users.
Based on the shared post, ChatGPT users can generate two AI images per day for free using the Dall-E tool.
The company said, “Just ask ChatGPT to create an image for a slide deck, personalise a card for a friend, or show you what something looks like.”
Currently, the feature has started to roll out to the Android app and web version of ChatGPT.
Once you’ve generated two free images, ChatGPT shows a warning saying, “You’ve reached your image creation limit. Upgrade to ChatGPT Plus or try again in 24 hours.”
This may be unfair to the ChatGPT Plus users as they pay extra money to enjoy the premium benefits.
However, now its availability to the free-tier ChatGPT users may have an impact on the subscription model.
