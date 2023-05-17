OPPO F23 5G sale: Price, specs and much more, check it all out
Photo Credit: Oppo
OPPO F23 5G - 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM model - will be available in two colours- Bold Gold and Cool Black.
Check out the offers available on the purchase of OPPO F23 5G.
You can get up to 10% Cash Back and No Cost EMI up to 6 months from May 18 till May 31 on ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and other leading Banks and Financiers.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The offer can also be availed from Bajaj Finance, TVS Credit, and HDB Financials on EMI Finance schemes
Photo Credit: Unsplash
OPPO customers can avail an Exchange + Loyalty Bonus of up to Rs. 2500.
Customers owning smartphones other than OPPO can also avail an exchange offer of up to Rs. 1500.
Click here
Buyers can also avail the OPPOverse Bundle Offer: Buy OPPO F23 and Enco Air2i between May 18 to May 23 and get Enco Air2i at a discounted price of only Rs. 1799.