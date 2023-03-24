Oppo Find X6, Find X6 Pro, with 50MP Periscope Telephoto camera launched; Check price, specifications (Oppo)
Oppo has unveiled its latest flagship smartphone series, the Find X6 series, in China. (Oppo)
The Oppo Find X6 series include Find X6 and Find X6 Pro. (Oppo)
The price of the Oppo Find X6 starts at CNY 4499, while Find X6 Pro at Rs. CNY 5999. (Oppo)
The Oppo Find X6 is powered by Dimensity 9200 chipset, while the Find X6 Pro is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. (Oppo)
The Oppo Find X6 series features three main camera systems comprising a Wide Camera, a periscope telephoto camera, and a ultra wide camera of 50MP each. (Oppo)
The front camera of both the Find X6 and Find X6 Pro is 32MP. (Oppo)
Equipped with sensor technology and leading optical design, the Find X6 series enables smartphone photography to span both near, far, light and dark environments. (Oppo)
The Oppo Find X6 Pro comes with a 1-inch primary camera sensor. (Oppo)
The Find X6 houses a 4800mAh battery, while the Find X6 Pro is equipped with a 5000mAh battery. (Oppo)
The Find X6 gets a 6.74 inch display. While the Find X6 Pro comes with a 6.82 inch AMOLED display. (Oppo)