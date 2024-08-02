Oppo K12x 5G goes on sale in India: Check discounts and EMI offers on Flipkart
Published Aug 02, 2024
Oppo K12x 5G, the new budget 5G smartphone, goes on its first sale today on Flipkart. Check out the price, offers, and features.
The Oppo K12x 5G starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 15,999.
Sale Discounts: Buyers today can receive a Rs. 1,000 discount on select bank transactions. Additionally, no-cost EMI options are available for up to three months.
Discount Validity: The Rs. 1,000 discount and EMI offers are available only on August 2.
Oppo K12x 5G Specs: The Oppo K12x 5G features a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,000 nits.
The device is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.
OS and Battery: The Oppo K12x runs on Android 14 with ColorOS 14. It has a 5,100 mAh battery and supports 45W SuperVOOC charging.
The smartphone boasts a dual rear camera setup with a 32MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. It also has an 8MP front camera for selfies.
Additional Features: The Oppo K12x 5G comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.
The Oppo K12x 5G offers a slim design, large battery, and fast charging, making it a suitable option for those seeking a budget-friendly phone.
