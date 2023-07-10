Oppo Reno 10 launched today! Check photos
Oppo has launched its Reno series in India today, the Reno 10 Pro+ 5G, the Reno 10 Pro 5G, and the Reno 10 5G!
Check out the amazing features and specifications of the 3 newly launched smartphones by Oppo.
Reno 10 Pro+ 5G features a 6.74-inch OLED 10-bit color display along with 64MP telephoto camera and 50MP main camera.
The Reno 10 Pro+ 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset for smooth performance and a 4700mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging.
The Reno 10 Pro 5G has a 6.7-inch OLED 3D curved screen with Dragontrail Star 2 glass display and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC.
Reno 10 Pro 5G features 50MP main camera and 32MP telephoto camera. It comes with a 4600mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging.
The Reno 10 5G has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and features MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC.
The Reno 10 5G comes with 64MP ultra-clear main camera and 32MP telephoto portrait camera. It is powered with a 5000mAh battery for long battery life.
The prices for Reno 10 Pro+ 5G and the Reno10 Pro 5G are Rs.54999 and Rs.39999. The price for Reno10 5G will be released on July 20.
You can get the new smartphones from 13th July 2023, 12 am onwards from Flipkart or Oppo stores.