Oppo Reno 10 series sale: Check dates and discounts

Published Jul 13, 2023
 OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G and OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G is available for sale in India from 13th July,12 AM

 Reno10 Pro+ 5G, the Reno10 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 54999 and Rs. 39999

Customers can enjoy discounts of up to Rs.4000 on Flipkart and OPPO Stores, and no-cost EMI for up to 9 months on HDFC, ICICI Bank and SBI Cards.

Customers can avail cashback of up to Rs.4000 from mainline retail outlets and no-cost EMI for up to 9 months on leading banks cards like SBI Cards, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda, IDFC First Bank, One Card, AU Small Finance.

Customer can also avail cash back up to Rs.4000 on consumer loan partners like TVS Credit, HDB Financial & IDFC First Bank. Additionally, customers can enjoy the benefit of Zero Down Payment schemes from leading financers.

Loyal OPPO customers can avail an Exchange + Loyalty Bonus of up to Rs.4000 online & offline.

Users can enjoy free trials of YouTube Premium and Google One for up to 6 months through MyOPPO.

Customers who buy a phone between 13th and 19th July can enter the MyOPPO raffle and win a trip to Dubai and other exciting prizes. Buy the Reno10Pro+ 5G and Reno10 Pro 5G between July 13 - July 31 and get OPPO Pad Air(4+128GB) at a discount of Rs.1500.  

