Oppo Reno 10 smartphone - price to specs, know what it offers
Photo Credit: 91mobiles
Oppo Reno 10 entered the market with a starting price of Rs.32999, offering affordability with premium features.
Photo Credit: 91mobiles
Boasting a glossy back with OPPO Glow finish, the Reno 10 dazzles in Ice Blue and Silvery Grey color variants, exuding sophistication.
Photo Credit: 91mobiles
Oppo Reno 10 packs a 6.74-inch OLED curved display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, delivering vibrant visuals with HDR10+ support.
Photo Credit: 91mobiles
Capture every moment with clarity using the triple camera system featuring a 64MP main sensor, 32MP telephoto lens, and 8MP ultra-wide camera, complemented by a 32MP selfie shooter.
Photo Credit: 91mobiles
Oppo Reno 10 stays powered-up throughout the day with a robust 5000mAh battery, supported by a 67W SUPERVOOC charger for quick replenishment.
Photo Credit: 91mobiles
Experience smooth multitasking powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, ensuring efficiency and responsiveness.
Photo Credit: 91mobiles
Click here
Stay connected with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, USB Type-C, NFC, and more, enabling seamless communication and data transfer.