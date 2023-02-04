Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Amritanshu Mukherjee
Published Feb 04, 2023

At Rs. 29999, Reno 8T now the only Oppo Reno phone with curved edge display and 108MP camera

108MP camera and microscope camera are the main highlights here. Photo quality is decent for its price.

The 6.7-inch OLED display with curved edges looks nice, and 120Hz refresh rate keeps it smooth 

The 4800mAh battery makes the phone last an entire day and the 67W charging fills it up from dead in 45 minutes

ColorOS 13 is fast and well optimised but the junk apps are there in plenty

Verdict: The Reno 8T 5G is for style conscious buyers seeking decent cameras

