Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
At Rs. 29999, Reno 8T now the only Oppo Reno phone with curved edge display and 108MP camera
108MP camera and microscope camera are the main highlights here. Photo quality is decent for its price.
The 6.7-inch OLED display with curved edges looks nice, and 120Hz refresh rate keeps it smooth
The 4800mAh battery makes the phone last an entire day and the 67W charging fills it up from dead in 45 minutes
ColorOS 13 is fast and well optimised but the junk apps are there in plenty
Verdict: The Reno 8T 5G is for style conscious buyers seeking decent cameras