Oppo Reno8 T price crashes to just 6999 against 38999 in massive markdown by Flipkart
The Oppo Reno8 T 5G is all about standing out from the crowd! And this stylish smartphone is now available at a relatively affordable price.
Apart from the eye-ball-grabbing design, the Oppo Reno8 T 5G also packs some impressive features.
It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset and a 4800mAh battery with 67W fast charging.
It takes care of photography with a 108MP camera sensor at the back with a 2MP depth-sensing lens, 40x microlens for microscopic photography, and a 32MP front snapper for selfies.
Talking about its price, the Oppo Reno8 T 5G comes at an MRP of Rs. 38999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.
However, Flipkart is offering it at Rs. 29999 with a flat 23 percent discount.
Apart from this, there are a bunch of bank offers which will help you buy the Oppo Reno8 T at an affordable price.
You can enjoy up to Rs. 3000 off with some of the bank offers including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and SBI cards.
This will help to slash the Reno8 T price to Rs. 26999. Plus, the exchange deal is the cherry on top – a fat one!
Flipkart is also offering a massive up to Rs. 20000 off if you exchange your old smartphone in the deal.
In case you are able to meet all the conditions, then Reno8 T will cost you just Rs. 6999. However, this will be the maximum discount which will depend on the resale value of your old smartphone.