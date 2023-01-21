Origin of life: Shocking start! NASA explains how asteroids, comets birthed life on Earth

Some believe the origin of life requires the presence of carbon-based molecules, liquid water and an energy source. Because some Near-Earth Objects, like asteroids and comets, contain carbon-based molecules and water ice, collisions of these objects with Earth may have played a significant role. (NASA)
Life on Earth began at the end of this period called the late heavy bombardment, some 3.8 billion years ago. The earliest known fossils on Earth date from 3.5 billion years ago and there is evidence that biological activity took place even earlier - just at the end of the period of late heavy bombardment. (NASA)
But if life formed so quickly on Earth and there was little in the way of water and carbon-based molecules on the Earth’s surface, then how were these building blocks of life delivered to the Earth’s surface so quickly? The answer may involve the collision of comets and asteroids with the Earth, since these objects contain abundant supplies of both water and carbon-based molecules. (NASA)
In short, it seems possible that the origin of life on the Earth’s surface could have been first prevented by an enormous flux of impacting comets and asteroids, then a much less intense rain of comets may have deposited the very materials that allowed life to form some 3.5 - 3.8 billion years ago. (NASA)