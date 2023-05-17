OTT releases this week: Kathal, Agent, Ayalvaashi to Dead Pixels, check exciting fare to binge-watch
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The third week of May 2023 is packed with new OTT releases, from action thrillers to romantic comedies to docuseries. Kathal, Agent to Ayalvaashi, here's a rundown of what's coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ this week.
Photo Credit: Netflix
Kathal: The Mystery of Jackfruit is a Hindi-language social comedy drama film about a young police officer who is adamant about solving the bizarre case of a local politician's prized jackfruit going missing.
Photo Credit: Netflix
Kathal- A Jackfruit Mystery (Netflix)
Photo Credit: AK Entertainment |Youtube
Agent is a 2023 Indian Telugu spy action thriller film directed by Surender Reddy and based on a novel by Vakkantham Vamsi. The film follows a RAW agent who is on a mission to stop a terrorist attack. It will keep you on the edge of your seat.
Photo Credit: AK Entertainment |Youtube
Agent (SonyLiv)
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video
Modern Love: Chennai is an anthology series based on the popular New York Times column of the same name. The series features six stories about love, loss, and everything in between set in Chennai.
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video
Modern Love: Chennai (Amazon Prime Video)
Photo Credit: Muzik247 | Youtube
Ayalvaashi is a Malayalam comedy drama written and directed by Irshad Parari. It is all about how misunderstanding turns friends into enemies. Thajudheen's efforts to clear his name backfire, hurting loved ones.
Photo Credit: Muzik247 | Youtube
Ayalvaashi (Netflix)
Photo Credit: Disney+Hotstar Telugu
Dead Pixels is a British comedy series about two gamers who are obsessed with the online game EverQuest. The series follows their misadventures as they try to balance their gaming addiction with their real-life relationships.
Photo Credit: Disney+Hotstar Telugu
Dead Pixels (Disney+ Hotstar)
Photo Credit: Netflix
Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me is a docuseries about the life and death of Anna Nicole Smith. The series explores the secrets and scandals that surrounded the blonde bombshell's rise to fame and tragic demise.
Photo Credit: Netflix
Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me (Netflix)
Photo Credit: Netflix India
Dasara is a 2023 Telugu drama film directed by Srikanth Odela. The film stars Nani, Keerthy Suresh. The film is set in a coal mining village in Telangana and tells the story of Dharani, a young man who is forced to fight for his survival and the love of his life.
Photo Credit: Netflix India
Dassara (Netflix)
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Click here
These are just a few of the many new OTT releases this week. With so much to choose from, there's something for everyone. So what are you waiting for? Start streaming today!